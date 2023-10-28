Gujarat: 7 family members, including 3 children, found dead at home

A tragic and distressing incident unfolded in Surat, Gujarat, where seven family members, including three children, were discovered dead in their residence on Saturday, with police suspecting a case of mass suicide.

The seven lifeless bodies were found in an apartment located in the Adajan locality of Surat. Police authorities reported recovering a note from their home, indicating that the family took this extreme step due to overwhelming financial distress.

Police found that six persons died apparently due to consuming some poisonous substance, while one was found hanging.

"A man, his wife, his parents, the couple's six-year-old son and two daughters aged 10 and 13 were found dead at their residence in Siddheshwar Apartment in Surat this afternoon. We are trying to ascertain the exact cause of their death," DCP (Zone-5) R P Barot told PTI.

The victims have been identified as Manish Solanki (35), his wife Rita (32), and their children Disha (7), Kavya (5), and Khushal (3), whose bodies were found in the bedroom. The other two victims were Manish's parents, Kantilal Solanki (65) and Shobhna (60).

Authorities have revealed that the note found at the scene indicated that the family was driven to this tragic act due to their inability to recover the money they had lent to someone. A bottle believed to have contained the poisonous substance was also discovered.