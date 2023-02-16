Gujarat: 7 killed as jeep carrying 18 persons rams into truck in Patan; driver absconding

Seven people were killed in a road accident near Varahi in the Patan district of Gujarat after their jeep rammed into a standing truck on Wednesday noon, Gujarat police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Wednesday and they have registered the First Information Report (FIR) in the matter after the overnight probe into the case.

The registered FIR stated that the jeep carried around 18 people, of which 11 were injured (five grievously injured), five died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries later in the night.

The deceased have been identified as Pinal Mithunbhai Vanzara (7), Kajal Mohanbhai Parmar (9), Amita Khemrajbhai Vanzara (15), Seemaben Mithunbhai Vanzara (24), Raghaben Mohanbhai Parmar (35), Samjubhai Babubhai Florist (50), and Dughabhai Sejabhai Rathod (50), the FIR mentioned.

It further stated that the accident took place due to negligence of the jeep driver, who allegedly jumped off the vehicle after a front tyre of the car busted. This resulted in the high-speed jeep ramming into the standing truck, the eyewitnesses said.

The kin of the deceased alleged that the jeep was very old and it carried people more than its capacity. Demanding action against the driver, he claimed that he killed the people in the greed of money.

"Among the deceased is my aunt, sister, and five other people of my family who died on the spot and two others died later during the treatment. It was a very old vehicle and carried 18 to 20 people, which was much more than its capacity. The driver took them in such a car, which could have met with the accident any time, in the greed of money," said Parmar Bharatbhai, brother of one of the deceased.

He further demanded the administration take strict action against such vehicle owners and sought compensation for the loss of lives and treatment of the injured.

According to the police, the driver of the jeep is absconding and they have registered the case in the matter under sections 304 [Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder], 337 [Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others], 338 [Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others], 279 [Rash driving or riding on a public way], 283 [Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation], 177 [Furnishing false information], 184 [Obstructing sale of property offered for sale by authority of public servant], 134 [Abetment of such assault, if the assault is committed] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR has also been registered against the truck driver as it was parked in a non-parking zone on the highway.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

