Gujarat: 76 SPIPAs trainees qualify for UPSC CSE 2025 personality test

Ahmedabad, Dec 15 As many as 76 trainees from the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) have qualified for the Personality Test stage of the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, marking a significant achievement for Gujarat’s premier civil services training institution.

The UPSC had conducted the CSE Main Examination in August 2025, with results declared on November 11, 2025, qualifying 2,736 candidates nationwide for the interview round.

According to SPIPA, a total of 272 trainees from the institute appeared for the CSE 2025 mains.

Of these, the number qualifying for the Personality Test has risen from an initial 49 to 76, reflecting the impact of focused mentoring and structured preparation.

Over the past three years, 160 SPIPA trainees have cleared the mains to reach the interview stage. The institute has also opened its Personality Test training programme to former SPIPA trainees who have qualified for the 2025 mains, with the final count expected to increase further, officials said. SPIPA, established in 1992 by the Gujarat government, operates the UPSC Civil Services Study Centre to increase the state’s representation in All India and Central Services.

The Personality Test training includes expert lectures, group discussions, one-to-one interviews and mock interviews conducted by panels comprising experienced IAS, IPS, IFS officers and subject experts.

Each mock interview is videographed, enabling candidates to review their performance and refine their personality and presentation based on expert feedback.

The institute provides free coaching across all stages of the UPSC examination—prelims, mains and interview—along with access to a library housing over 50,000 books, newspapers and magazines, modern reading facilities and free Wi-Fi.

In addition, trainees receive financial incentives, including monthly assistance during training, rewards for clearing prelims and mains, and higher incentives for final selection, with additional encouragement for women candidates.

SPIPA officials said the consistent results underscore the institute’s role in nurturing civil services aspirants from Gujarat and strengthening the state’s presence in the national administrative framework.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor