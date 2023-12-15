Gujarat: AAP legislator sent to 3-day police custody in assault case

Ahmedabad, Dec 15 A court in Gujarat on Friday sent an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Gujarat's Rajpipla constituency, Chaitar Vasava, to three-day police custody in connection with an assault case.

The case pertains to an alleged assault of forest department officials at the residence of the AAP leader.

Vasava had surrendered before the police on December 14 in connection with the case. He was sent to the police custody by a court in Dediapada in Narmada district.

The Narmada police accompanied the MLA from Rajpipla to the Dediapada court.

The Narmada district police had filed a remand application, requesting 14-day custody of the MLA, citing the need for a thorough investigation to recover the weapon allegedly used by Vasava to fire shots in the air, intimidating the forest officials.

Representing the MLA in court, AAP's National Joint Secretary, Gopal Italia, stood in his defence.

The incident took place on October 30 when Vasava summoned forest officials to his residence and allegedly threatened them.

He reportedly demanded compensation for farmers whose crops were cleared by the department as part of an effort to remove encroachment.

