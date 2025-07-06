Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava arrested in assault case

Narmada, July 6 AAP MLA from Dediapada, Chaitar Vasava, was arrested by Narmada Police in connection with an assault case in Gujarat.

The case was registered at Dediapada Police Station based on a complaint by BJP-backed Taluka Panchayat President Sanjay Vasavathe.

The incident occurred during a coordination meeting at the Aapno Taluko Vibrant Taluko (Tribal Development Office) in Dediapada, where a heated exchange between the two leaders escalated into a physical altercation.

Following the FIR, police took Chaitar Vasava into custody, leading to tensions between his supporters and law enforcement.

Supporters of the AAP legislator gathered in large numbers outside the LCB office in Rajpipla, where Vasava was brought post-arrest.

In response to the late-night unrest, Section 144 was imposed in Dediapada to prevent unlawful assembly.

The Narmada Police appealed to the public to maintain peace, warning that violations of the order would invite legal action. The situation grew tense outside the LCB office as the crowd continued to swell.

To manage the situation, police deployed SRP (State Reserve Police) teams at both the Rajpipla LCB office and Dediapada.

According to sources, Chaitar Vasava is likely to be produced in court later today. Notably, Chaitar Vasava has recently been in the spotlight for exposing alleged irregularities in the MNREGA (rural employment scheme). His arrest has sparked strong reactions among AAP supporters, some of whom clashed with police when efforts were made to disperse the gathering.

He comes from a tribal background and has been actively involved in local issues concerning Adivasi rights, forest land, and the environment.

Vasava gained attention during the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections when he defeated the BJP candidate, marking AAP's inroads into the tribal belts of the state.

Known for his fiery speeches and activism, he has been vocal against displacement and forest encroachment policies.

