Gujarat: AAP to launch statewide outreach campaign from August 1

Ahmedabad, July 29 Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi announced a large-scale public outreach campaign 'Gujarat Jodo Abhiyan', set to begin from August 1.

The campaign will span from the booth to the state level, with senior party leaders, district, taluka, and municipal representatives conducting over 2,000 public meetings across Gujarat over the next two months.

Addressing the public through a video message, Gadhvi said, "Local issues, especially those affecting farmers, cattle-rearers, and rural youth, will be raised. From unfair prices for agricultural produce to the challenges faced by pastoralists, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be the voice of the people where others have failed."

He also made a direct appeal to the thousands of young people aspiring to contest Taluka and District Panchayat elections, inviting them to join AAP, stating, "Youth are not given opportunities in BJP or Congress. We want to empower them through our platform."

Taking a direct swipe at the ruling dispensation, Gadhvi remarked, "Those frustrated with corruption, high-handed governance, and political bullying under the current Gujarat government are welcome to join our party. We are building a transparent, people-first alternative."

The campaign will cover major districts including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Kutch, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Chhota Udepur, and Gir Somnath, with senior leaders touring each region for 15 to 30 days.

The effort, supported by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, aims to galvanise lakhs of new members into the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat.

The AAP in Gujarat positions itself as a clean, people-centric alternative to the BJP and Congress, focusing on grassroots governance, anti-corruption, and welfare-driven politics.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, AAP made its electoral debut by winning five seats and securing national party status.

Led by Gadhvi in the state, AAP continues to appeal to farmers, youth, and the urban middle class, challenging what it calls a deeply entrenched system of corruption and political monopoly in Gujarat.

