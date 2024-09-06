Gujarat ACB arrest two persons, recovers Rs 10 lakh in bribery case

Rajkot, Sep 6 Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday claimed that it has arrested two persons and also recovered Rs 10 lakh in a bribery case, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Digambar A. Pagre, a Police Inspector at Matunga Police Station in Mumbai, and Jaymin Sanvaliya, a private individual from Rajkot.

The official said that the case came to light when the complainant was issued a notice by Pagre concerning a case registered at Matunga Police Station.

“Sanvaliya, acting as a middleman, approached the complainant and claimed to have close ties with Pagre. He facilitated communication between the complainant and Pagre, who demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to avoid the complainant's arrest and harassment in the case,” the official said.

Reluctant to pay the illegal sum, the complainant approached the ACB and a trap was laid during which Sanvaliya accepted the bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh and confirmed the transaction with Pagre over the phone.

“Both accused were apprehended on the spot,” the official said.

He said that the investigation is underway in the case.

In another case, the ACB arrested a junior engineer of the Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (MGVCL) in a bribery case involving Rs 10,000. The accused, Jaimitkumar Patel, a Class 2 officer in the Karjan-2 Sub Division of Karjan taluka, was caught demanding a bribe from a farmer.

The complainant had applied for a new electricity connection for his agricultural land in a village in Karjan taluka and submitted the required application and fee at the MGVCL office.

Despite this, the connection was not provided. When the complainant followed up with Patel, the engineer demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to process the application and grant the connection.

Acting on the complainant's tip-off, the ACB set a trap and arrested Patel while accepting the bribe.

--IANS

janvi/dan

