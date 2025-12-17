Gujarat Accident: 3 Killed, One Injured After Car Loses Control and Hits Tree in Amreli

Three were killed, and one was seriously injured in a car accident in Gujarat's Amreli in the early hours of Wednesday, December 17. The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost its control and struck it along the road.

Amreli Fire and Emergency Team, along with local police, rushed to the scene after receiving the information. Officer, Amreli HP Sarteja said the emergency team responded to the incident and rescued four people, out of whom one was admitted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The police have not revealed the names of the deceased and their origin. "The emergency team rescued four people. One survivor has been sent to the civil hospital, while the bodies of the other three have been handed over to the police for post-mortem," said Fire officer Sarteja to the news agency ANI.