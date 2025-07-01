Gujarat Accident: Car Falls into Canal in Gandhinagar; Two Bodies Recovered, Search On for Three Missing (Watch Video)

Gandhinagar, Gujarat (July 1, 2025): Two people died, and three others are feared drowned after a car fell into the main Narmada Canal near Nabhoi village in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Officials from the Gandhinagar Fire Brigade launched a search operation immediately after receiving information about the incident.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A car fell into a canal in Gandhinagar. Rescue operation being carried out. pic.twitter.com/Qwdf3TbnKv — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2025

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: A car fell into the Narmada Canal in Karai, killing four family members. Two bodies have been recovered by the fire department, while rescue efforts continue for the remaining two pic.twitter.com/TOGxZPX3VD — IANS (@ians_india) July 1, 2025

According to the several media reports, the car was speeding when it suddenly veered off the road and plunged into the canal. Five people were reportedly inside the vehicle at the time. The bodies of a young man and a young woman were recovered from the water. The car was also pulled out of the canal using rescue equipment. Efforts are still underway to trace the remaining passengers.

The exact cause of the accident has not been confirmed. A large number of people gathered near the site as the rescue operation continued.