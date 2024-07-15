Gujarat Accident: Six Killed, 8 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodra Express Highway in Anand (Watch Video)

At least six people were killed and eight injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodra Express Highway in Anand in the early hours of Monday, July 15.

The incident took place around 4 am on Monday near Anand Rural Police Station, police said, adding that the Anand Fire Brigade reached the spot and took action. According to the reports, the private luxury bus travelling towards Ahmedabad, had pulled over on the roadside after one of its tyres burst.

Road Accident in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: Several people injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodra Express Highway in Anand, earlier today.



(Source: Fire Department, Anand, Gujarat) pic.twitter.com/JI67jNmhn2 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

While the tyre was being changed, the bus passengers alighted and some of them were waiting in front of the vehicle when a speeding truck hit the bus from behind. Five persons died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The bus driver was among the deceased.

According to the police, the deceased included three women and as many men and they were yet to be identified. The injured persons were admitted to hospital, the official said.