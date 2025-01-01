Gujarat Accident: Three Killed, 12 Injured in Bus-Tanker Collision in Banaskantha District (Watch Video)

Gujarat Accident: Three people from Rajasthan were killed and 12 others injured after a bus collided with a tanker in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Wednesday. All the deceased were male, aged between 30 and 45 years, and were from Balotra in Rajasthan.

The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on a national highway near Soneth village in Suigam taluka. According to in-charge police inspector H.M. Patel, the bus was traveling from Rajasthan to Rajkot when it collided head-on with the tanker.

"Three bus passengers died on the spot and 12 others were rushed to nearby hospitals where they are undergoing treatment," Patel said.

(With inputs from agencies)