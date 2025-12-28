Gujarat adding more than 7,000 doctors every year: CM Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar, Dec 28 Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Sunday that Gujarat is adding more than 7,000 doctors every year.

Addressing the ‘All India Medical Conference – IMA NATCON 2025’ and the oath-taking ceremony of the Indian Medical Association, in Ahmedabad, CM Patel said that over the past decade, India’s healthcare services have been significantly strengthened through advanced facilities, modern infrastructure and the adoption of the latest medical technologies.

He noted a rapid increase in the number of AIIMS institutions, medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals across the country.

Referring to Gujarat’s progress, the Chief Minister said healthcare and medical education have consistently remained government priorities. He recalled that when Narendra Modi took charge as Chief Minister of Gujarat, the state had just 1,175 medical seats. “Today, with the vision of one medical college per district, Gujarat is adding more than 7,000 doctors every year,” he said.

Bhupendra Patel highlighted that India’s medical education sector has undergone a major transformation since 2014. The number of medical colleges has risen from 387 to 731, an increase of 88 per cent. MBBS seats have grown from 51,000 to over 1.12 lakh, while postgraduate seats have increased by 133 per cent, from 31,000 to 72,000.

Speaking on Gujarat’s long-term development goals, he said the state government has prepared the Viksit Gujarat @2047 roadmap, aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat. The roadmap includes targets such as 100 per cent universal healthcare coverage and the elimination of anaemia and malnutrition. He expressed confidence that the medical community would play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of Swasth Gujarat, Sashakt Samruddh Gujarat.

The Chief Minister also noted that 2025 is a landmark year, marking the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, 150 years of the composition of Vande Mataram, and the centenary of the All India Medical Conference and the IMA. He said the IMA has, for over a century, evolved beyond a professional body into a key institution safeguarding the nation’s health.

Referring to the theme of IMA NATCON-2025, Bhupendra Patel said it aligns with the vision of ‘Healthcare and Well-being for All’. He congratulated participants for coming together under the centenary motto of Service, Science and Synergy, and said the deliberations would provide fresh direction to India’s healthcare sector.

He extended best wishes to Dr Anil Nayak and his team, expressing hope that they would move forward with the guiding principle of ‘Nation First, Patient First’.

On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India is steadily building a holistic health ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on preventive care, wellness and accessible healthcare for all.

