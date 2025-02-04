Gujarat: Ahmedabad cancer patients count benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Ahmedabad, Feb 4 The life of Anil Kumar Sharma, a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, came to a standstill when he was diagnosed with throat cancer 18 months ago. All thanks to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, now he is feeling about 50 per cent relief from his disease.

Anil Kumar Sharma said, “Initially my morale was down when I came to know about the disease, but under the Ayushman Yojana I was able to get timely treatment. Getting free treatment and essential medicines under the scheme has also relieved me of the financial burden that the disease brings. This scheme has given me a new hope."

Alka Sharma, sister of Anil Kumar Sharma, told IANS, “We had earlier gone to private hospitals, where the cost of treatment was very high and there was no special relief. Despite spending about Rs 3 lakh, we did not get any relief or concession.

"After this we got the card of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana made and then we got immediate financial relief. There was no difficulty in getting the Ayushman card made, and this card was activated soon. This card became an important part of the treatment and we started my brother's chemotherapy from here. Now his fourth chemo has been done and he is feeling better.”

Radha Agarwal, a resident of Ahmedabad, was diagnosed with cancer in June 2024. Initially, this disease was detected at a private hospital, but after this she started getting treatment in a government hospital under the PM Ayushman Yojana, where she is getting better facilities.

Radha Agarwal said, "When I was diagnosed with cancer, I first went to a private hospital. It cost a lot there, but there was no significant relief in treatment. Then I got a PM Ayushman Yojana card made and now I am getting treatment in a government hospital. The facilities here are very good and I am feeling a lot of improvement."

Radha Agarwal's son Nishchay Agarwal said, "When we came to know about cancer, we first went to a private hospital, but the cost of treatment was very high. After this, people suggested that we get an Ayushman card made, so that we can get better treatment in a government hospital. We got the card made and since then the treatment is going on. Treatment in a government hospital has become very affordable and better. My mother is feeling very relieved.”

73-year-old Makhbooba Bano, a resident of Ahmedabad, has been getting treatment for stomach cancer under the PM Ayushman Yojana for the last five months.

Makhbooba Bano said that when she came to know about cancer, her family started treatment immediately and with the Ayushman card she is getting the benefit of high-quality treatment in a government hospital.

Makhbooba Bano's daughter Gulnaz said, “My mother had a lump in her stomach. She is feeling better after treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Earlier we had gone to a private hospital, but the treatment was not good. Then we went to the government hospital, where better treatment is available free of cost.”

Siraj Mohammad Hanif Barfwala, a resident of Ahmedabad, successfully fought his battle with blood cancer with the help of the Ayushman card and now he is completely healthy.

Siraj Mohammad said that his condition became very serious when he was diagnosed with blood cancer, but after starting treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, he got relief from the cost of treatment and now he is recovering.

Siraj stated, “We were very nervous after the detection of blood cancer, but the Ayushman card gave us a new hope. Under this scheme, in the government hospital, not only did I get better treatment, but the cost of treatment also reduced significantly. My treatment was done for free and we got support from the team of doctors all the time.”

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, has emerged as a beacon of hope for countless families across India, enabling them to access free treatment for serious illnesses in both private and government hospitals.

