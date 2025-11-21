Gujarat: Ahmedabad flower show 2026 to dazzle Sabarmati Riverfront

Ahmedabad, Nov 21 Ahmedabad’s iconic Flower Show, now renowned across India and abroad, is set to return in January 2026 with an even grander edition at the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Organised annually by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the event has become one of the city’s most anticipated cultural attractions.

Preparations are already underway, and this year’s theme -- “Bharat: Ek Gatha” -- will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage through elaborate floral installations and artistic displays.

Jayesh Trivedi, Chairperson of AMC’s Recreation, Culture and Heritage Committee, said the team is working meticulously to ensure that the theme comes alive through high-quality sculptures and innovative designs, making the show both visually spectacular and culturally meaningful.

In keeping with the spirit of a modern and progressive India, the Flower Show will also feature floral depictions of aeronautics, windmills, solar panels and other symbols of technological advancement.

For the past two years, several artworks from the event have entered the Guinness Book of World Records, and AMC aims to introduce new record-worthy creations this time as well.

Devang Dani, Chairperson of AMC’s Standing Committee, noted that the focus is on combining creativity with global recognition. The show’s popularity soared further after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the exhibition last year.

For the 2026 edition, more than 170 sculptures are planned, each illustrating India’s diverse cultural identity. Having completed a decade of successful editions, the Ahmedabad Flower Show has become a cherished annual tradition, eagerly awaited by residents and tourists alike.

If past years are any indication, the upcoming show promises yet another memorable and vibrant experience for all visitors.

The Ahmedabad Flower Show is special because it blends art, culture, and innovation on a spectacular scale, transforming the Sabarmati Riverfront into an open-air gallery of vibrant floral sculptures.

Known nationally and internationally, the show features hundreds of themed installations that reflect India’s heritage, technological progress, and contemporary creativity, many of which have entered the Guinness World Records in recent years. Its grand scale, meticulous craftsmanship, and annual unveiling of unique, record-worthy designs make it a cultural highlight for the city.

