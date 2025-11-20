Gujarat: Ahmedabad to hold special voter list revision camps on Nov 22-23

Ahmedabad, Nov 20 The Ahmedabad district election administration is conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 of the electoral roll, and to facilitate citizens, special camps will be organised across all 5,524 polling stations on November 22 and 23, from 9 am to 1 pm.

During these camps, voters can collect and submit enumeration forms directly at their respective polling stations. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will remain present to provide on-the-spot guidance regarding the voter list and SIR procedures, ensuring clarity for anyone facing issues or confusion.

The Election Commission of India is currently carrying out the SIR with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. As part of the ongoing Enumeration Phase, efforts are underway to ensure that not a single eligible voter in any of the 21 Assembly constituencies of Ahmedabad city and district is excluded from the voter list.

Under the supervision of District Election Officer and Collector Sujit Kumar, the administration is conducting intensive field work, especially in areas undergoing redevelopment, demolition, or displacement, so that all eligible citizens can update or include their names.

Appealing to the public, District Election Officer and Collector Sujit Kumar urged all voters of Ahmedabad city and district to take maximum benefit of the special camps and complete their electoral formalities in time.

The Election Administration conducts the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to ensure that the voter list remains accurate, up-to-date, and inclusive ahead of elections.

Through this exercise, officials verify existing entries, remove duplicate or invalid names, and add new eligible voters—especially young citizens who recently turned 18, migrant populations, and those previously left out.

SIR strengthens the integrity of the electoral roll, prevents malpractice, and guarantees that every eligible citizen can exercise their democratic right to vote without obstacles.

--IANS

janvi/dan

