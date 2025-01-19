Gujarat allocates Rs 220 crore for Kalupur Railway station overhaul, bridge expansion

Ahmedabad, Jan 19 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved Rs 220 crore as part of the redevelopment of Kalupur Railway Station, including the modernisation of the Kalupur and Sarangpur railway overbridges here.

The project, undertaken in collaboration with the Railway Land Development Authority, will cost Rs 440 crore, with the state government contributing 50 per cent under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Urban Development Scheme.

Additionally, Rs 53 crore has been allocated for a new bridge at the crossing on the Radhanpur-Bhilot road.

“The redevelopment aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', prioritizing citizens ease of living. The Kalupur railway overbridge, constructed in 1915, and the Sarangpur overbridge, built in 1940, will be expanded into four-lane structures,” officials shared.

Currently, the Kalupur overbridge, known as Manu Bhai Parmar Bridge, has three lanes with footpaths, while the Sarangpur overbridge features two lanes. These upgrades aim to enhance safety and extend the lifespan of both bridges.

Chief Minister Patel said that the “funding demonstrates the government’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure and addressing the city's growing needs.”

Kalupur Railway Station, officially known as Ahmedabad Junction (ADI), was established in 1866 during British rule as part of the Bombay, Baroda, and Central India Railway (BB&CI) network. Located near the city centre, it played a vital role in connecting Ahmedabad to major cities across India and supporting the region’s booming textile industry by facilitating the transport of goods like cotton and textiles.

The station, known for its blend of colonial and traditional architecture, has evolved through phases of modernization, including platform expansions, electrification, and advanced ticketing systems. Currently, with 12 platforms, it is one of Gujarat’s busiest railway hubs and a key player in the state’s economic growth.

It currently accommodates approximately 1.2 lakh passengers daily. However, estimates of daily footfall vary, with some reports indicating figures as high as 2.8 lakh passengers per day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor