Gujarat: Ambaji gears up for Parikrama Mahotsav, 15 lakh devotees expected

Gandhinagar, Feb 6 Gujarat is preparing for the upcoming Parikrama Mahotsav at the revered Ambaji Shakti Peeth in Banaskantha district. It will be a circumambulation of 51 Shakti Peeths at a single site. The three-day festival, commencing on February 9 and concluding on February 11, will take place at the famous Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peeths.

The event is expected to attract over 15 lakh devotees, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in Gujarat. Evening cultural events will be held from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at designated locations in Ambaji.

Additionally, a light and sound show is scheduled at Gabbar Hill from 7:00 PM to 7:45 PM during the festival days For the 2025 Mahotsav, the organisers have planned various processions, including the Palkhi Yatra, Ghanti Yatra, Dhwaja Yatra, Paduka Yatra, Chamar Yatra, Mashal Yatra, Jyot Yatra, and Trishul Yatra.

To accommodate the massive influx of devotees, the administration has arranged for free meals and multiple facilities. The tradition of the Parikrama Mahotsav was initiated in 2004 by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He envisioned a project that would allow devotees to experience all 51 Shaktipeeths in one location. This led to the establishment of replicas of the 51 Shaktipeeths around Gabbar Hill near the Ambaji Temple.

The project was completed in 2014, providing pilgrims the unique opportunity to perform a parikrama (circumambulation) of all 51 Shaktipeeths at a single site.

The festival is held annually during the Hindu month of Magha, typically in February, aligning with the auspicious days of Magha Sud 12 to Magha Sud 14. The dates for the 2025 Mahotsav are February 9 to 11.

