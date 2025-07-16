Gujarat: Anand Municipal body renamed to honour Sardar Patel’s legacy

Ahmedabad, July 16 In a move to honour the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Gujarat government has approved the renaming of Anand Municipal Corporation to “Karamsad-Anand Municipal Corporation.”

The decision was announced by government spokesperson and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

Highlighting the historical importance of Karamsad - birthplace of India’s Iron Man - the minister stated that the renaming follows repeated demands from elected representatives, local organisations, and residents who sought recognition for Karamsad’s cultural and national relevance.

The town, now part of the expanded municipal limits, holds deep emotional and historical value as Sardar Patel’s ancestral village. The Cabinet also reviewed urban development plans, revealing that nine municipalities - including Anand, Navsari, Vapi, Morbi, and Nadiad - have been granted municipal corporation status this year to improve governance and infrastructure.

The renaming of Anand's civic body is part of this broader effort to reflect regional identities while enhancing administrative efficiency.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of India’s foremost freedom fighters and the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister, had deep roots in Gujarat—born in the village of Karamsad in Anand district. Known as the "Iron Man of India," Patel played a pivotal role in unifying over 560 princely states into the Indian Union after Independence, earning him national reverence.

A barrister by profession and a key leader in the Indian National Congress, he led major civil disobedience movements in Gujarat, including the Kheda and Bardoli Satyagrahas, which brought him widespread acclaim.

His legacy is deeply enshrined in the state, not only through historical landmarks and institutions but also through the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, which stands in Kevadia, Gujarat, as a tribute to his vision of a united India.

Today, Anand is widely known as the “Milk Capital of India” due to its pivotal role in the country’s White Revolution.

Beyond its dairy dominance, Anand is also known for its educational and research institutions, such as Anand Agricultural University and the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), which focus on agricultural innovation and rural development.

