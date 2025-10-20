Gujarat announces Rs 947 cr relief package for monsoon-hit farmers

Bhopal, Oct 20 In a sweeping move to support farmers reeling from crop damage caused by heavy monsoon rains in August and September 2025, the Gujarat government has announced a substantial relief package totalling Rs 947 crore.

The decision, taken by Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and unveiled by Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vadhani, reflects the state’s commitment to safeguarding farm community, agricultural livelihoods and ensuring resilience against climate-induced challenges.

The relief comprises Rs 563 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an additional Rs 384 crore from the state budget.

This assistance will be extended to farmers across 18 talukas in five districts—Junagadh, Panchmahal, Kutch, Patan, and Vav-Tharad—where surveys across 800 villages revealed extensive damage to Kharif crops including millet, cotton, groundnut, pulses, vegetables, and perennial horticultural produce such as pomegranate.

Farmers who have suffered crop losses of 33 per cent or more will receive graded compensation. For non-irrigated crops, Rs 12,000 per hectare will be provided, while irrigated crops will attract Rs 22,000 per hectare. Perennial horticultural crops will receive Rs 27,500 per hectare.

In each case, the assistance is capped at two hectares per farmer account. In another initiative the government has also announced a separate Rs 2,500 crore provision to address chronic waterlogging in the low-lying regions of Vav-Tharad and Patan districts.

These areas, prone to frequent flooding, will benefit from a long-term flood mitigation project.

If required, the allocation may be increased to Rs 5,000 crore or more. Additionally, affected farmers in these zones will receive Rs 20,000 per hectare for land improvement, again subject to a two-hectare limit.

Minister Vadhani noted that even during Diwali, Chief Minister Patel held meetings with various officials and legislators to prioritise farmers’ welfare.

The relief package, he said, is not only timely but generous, reflecting the government’s proactive stance in addressing natural disasters and ensuring that Gujarat’s farmers remain supported, secure, and productive.

