Gujarat approves Rs 1,086 cr investment proposals from 15 industries, to generate over 3,600 jobs

Gandhinagar, July 22 The Gujarat government has approved investment proposals worth over Rs 1,086 crore from 15 major industrial units under the ‘Incentive to Industries’ scheme.

The approvals were granted during a high-level committee meeting chaired by Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput in Gandhinagar. These projects are expected to generate around 3,697 new jobs across various districts in the state.

Minister Rajput stated that Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has emerged as a preferred destination for investors due to its industry-friendly policies. The approved projects span across sectors, including auto components, plastics, ceramics, and metals.

Significant investments include Rs 459.54 crore in Ahmedabad, Rs 237.48 crore in Panchmahal, Rs 224.03 crore in Vadodara, and other notable investments in Patan, Mehsana, and Morbi.

The industries will receive support in the form of Net SGST reimbursements under the state's 2015 industrial policy. Rajput highlighted that the cumulative impact of the scheme so far includes investments exceeding Rs 1.48 lakh crore and the creation of over 1.65 lakh direct jobs.

He emphasised the boost provided to MSMEs and ancillary units, contributing to a robust, industry-friendly ecosystem across the state.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Dr. Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary (Forest & Environment) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Economic Affairs) Aarti Kanwar, and Industries Commissioner P. Swaroop.

According to the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), Gujarat's unincorporated sector added approximately 7.62 lakh jobs between 2015‑16 and 2022‑23, raising total employment in that informal sector from about 61.1 lakh to 68.8 lakh jobs.

Meanwhile, under the Prime Ministerʼs Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), the state generated around 14,960 jobs in 2015‑16, 11,629 in 2016‑17, and 15,008 in 2017‑18.

In public sector placements facilitated via Employment Exchanges, Gujarat provided jobs to 2.74 lakh youth in 2022, accounting for 43 per cent of all youths placed through these exchanges nationwide in that year; across 2018‑19 to 2022‑23, over 15 lakh candidates gained jobs through more than 7,000 recruitment fairs organised by the state.

