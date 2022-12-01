Gujarat Assembly Election: 48.48% voter turnout recorded till 3pm

The first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls recorded a voter turnout of 48.48 per cent till 3 pm.Voting started at 8 am as 788 candidates fight for the 89 seats up for grabs across 19 districts and will continue till 5 pm across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged people to come out in large numbers and vote in the first phase of Gujarat elections. As many as 788 candidates are in the fray and Gujarat will witness a three-way contest between BJP, AAP and Congress. Over 34 per cent of the voters casted their votes till 1 pm in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls 2022.