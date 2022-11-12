Gujarat assembly election: BJP releases 2nd list of 6 candidates for upcoming polls

In the wake of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a list of six candidates to contest the upcoming polls. This is the party's second list after it released its first list on Thursday, November 10. Earlier on Thursday, the BJP released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly to be held on December 1 and 5.

The party has fielded Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his constituency Ghatlodia and dropped a number of sitting MLAs.From the present cabinet, the BJP has denied tickets to state Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs Minister Rajendra Trivedi, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradip Parmar, MoS for Labour and Employment Brijesh Merja, MoS for Transport Arvind Raiyani and MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment RC Makwana.The state has recorded a voter turnout of around 18% in the first three-and-half hours of voting. So far, Manali has recorded the maximum turnout with 10% followed by Mandi with 8%.