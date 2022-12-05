Gujarat Assembly Election: PM Modi cast votes in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote at the Nishan Public School which comes under the Sabarmati Assembly constituency, polling in the 2nd phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. On his way, he greeted people assembled to see him voting.

At 9am his cavalcade started from Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan. Clad in a white kurta-pajama complemented with blue jacket, PM Modi waved to the people as he walked to reach his polling booth. The second and final phase of polling for the high-stake Gujarat assembly election began at 8am Monday. The voting is being held in 93 out of 182 Assembly seats across 14 districts of central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar. Polling for 89 seats took place on December 1 with results for both phases due December 8 after counting of the votes.