Gujarat Assembly Election: Will again form govt in Gujarat, says BJP

Minutes after the announcement of the dates of the Gujarat assembly poll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Nadda said the saffron party will again form the double engine government in the state. “I welcome the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly elections by the Election Commission. Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi BJP will again form a double engine government in Gujarat with a huge majority and will work with commitment to fulfill the aspirations of the people for the next 5 years,” Nadda tweeted.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls on Thursday. The two-phase polls will be conducted on December 1 and 5 and the results will be announced on December 8. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023. In the first phase, the state would poll for 89 seats and in the second phase, it would conduct the election on 93 seats. Citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat election schedule and instead gave out the Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month. While elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12 (Saturday), the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The election commission said that for enhanced voting experience, 1274 polling stations will be completely managed by women and security staff. There will be 182 polling stations, where one will be welcomed by PWD.