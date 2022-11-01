Gujarat Assembly Elections: Congress will bring back old pension scheme says, Rahul Gandhi

The Congress will provide fixed jobs for contractual workers, bring back the old pension scheme (OPS) and ensure timely promotions if it comes to power in Gujarat, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said in his recent social media post.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Gandhi said it is the Congress' firm promise — "fixed jobs for contractual workers, bringing back the old pension scheme and timely promotions". "Implemented it in Rajasthan, now employees will get their due as soon as Congress Government is formed in Gujarat," Mr. Gandhi said using the hashtag 'Congress degi pakki naukri'. Earlier in the 2017 Gujarat assembly polls, the Congress had put up a spirited fight and bagged 77 seats to the BJP's 99. There, however, have been several defections from the Congress post-2017 and their current tally in the assembly stands at 62, while the BJP's tally has risen to 111.