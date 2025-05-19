Gujarat: Associate of Nigerian gang arrested in Ayurvedic product fraud case

Vadodara, May 19 Vadodara Police in Gujarat have arrested Grabian Oyenka from Kalyan, Mumbai, an associate of a Nigerian gang, in connection with a major fraud case involving the illegal siphoning of Rs 1.24 crore from a local businessman.

The gang orchestrated an elaborate network to defraud the victim under the pretext of supplying Ayurvedic products. According to police, the businessman was initially approached on social media with an offer to supply Ayurvedic liquid.

The gang members coordinated their efforts, each provided with specific instructions on sourcing the product. They promised to supply the liquid at the agreed cost and assured the businessman of sharing the profits equally.

The businessman, trusting the arrangement, supplied 20 litres of Ayurvedic liquid valued at Rs 47 lakh from Krishna Herbal. However, the fraudsters then pressured him to deliver an additional 50 litres, alleging losses due to delayed delivery.

To further lure him, they promised an advance order for 130 litres and equal profit sharing. Exploiting these assurances, the gang ultimately defrauded the businessman of a total of Rs 1.24 crore.

Vadodara Cyber Cell, investigating the case, arrested Grabian Oyenka, who posed as an official of Krishna Herbal to gain the victim’s trust.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to uncover the full extent of the gang’s network. Ayurvedic product frauds have increasingly come under the scanner in Gujarat, with several cases reported in recent years involving the sale of fake or substandard herbal medicines, misrepresentation, and large-scale financial scams.

According to recent data from the Gujarat state crime records, cases of herbal product fraud have risen by nearly 15 per cent over the past two years, reflecting the growing demand and market for traditional medicines, but also exposing vulnerabilities exploited by fraudsters.

In August 2024, the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) raided a factory in Surat's Olpad area, uncovering the illegal manufacturing of Ayurvedic products without a license.

The raid resulted in the seizure of goods worth Rs 11.60 lakh, including various Ayurvedic medicines such as Kawath, Churna, and Joint Relief Oil. The factory, operated by Jogi Herbaceuticals Private Limited, was immediately sealed, and production was halted.

Earlier, in the Navsari district, FDCA officers uncovered a racket where a quack posed as a ‘diabetic expert’ and administered Ayurvedic pills laced with allopathic drugs to patients.

The raid at the quack’s clinic led to the confiscation of medicinal stock worth approximately Rs 90,000. Authorities have stepped up surveillance and awareness campaigns, while consumers are urged to verify product authenticity and purchase only from trusted sources to avoid falling prey to such scams.

