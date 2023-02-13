Gujarat ATS arrests five for blackmailing former IPS officer
By IANS | Published: February 13, 2023 03:51 PM 2023-02-13T15:51:04+5:30 2023-02-13T16:00:06+5:30
Ahmedabad, Feb 13 The Gujarat ATS has arrested five people for blackmailing and attempting to extort money from ...
Ahmedabad, Feb 13 The Gujarat ATS has arrested five people for blackmailing and attempting to extort money from a retired officer.
The gang had created an affidavit in the name of a woman to trap the former IPS officer.
In a press statement, the ATS stated that it has arrested two politic and three journalists in connection with a blackmail and extortion attempt. Those arrested are G K Prajapati, Haresh Jadav, Mahendra Parmar alias Raju Gemini, Ashutosh Pandya, and Kartik Jani.
According to the statement, Prajapati had convinced a woman to get an affidavit in her name, in which she had to allege that a very senior retired officer had raped her twice. Based on this affidavit, the gang had planned to blackmail the retired officer and extort at least Rs 8 crore from him.
In order to get the affidavit prepared, the woman was taken to a bungalow in Ahmedabad, where a person was introduced to her as a senior police officer, who had raped her on two occasions. The person had impersonated an officer, but he was not a member of the gang.
The police have arrested all the five persons for rape, extortion, criminal intimidation, and other violations of the Indian Penal Code.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app