Gujarat ATS Foils Major Terror Plot, Arrests 4 ISI Terrorists at Ahmedabad Airport

The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police apprehended four terrorists today at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. According to official reports, the detained individuals are Sri Lankan nationals with ties to the Islamic State. Following the arrests, the ATS launched an extensive investigation and is currently interrogating the suspects at an undisclosed location to ascertain their motives for arriving in Ahmedabad.



Sources within the Gujarat Police have disclosed that these terrorists were dispatched from Sri Lanka with plans to execute a significant attack within India. Preliminary investigations indicate that their travel route included a stopover in Chennai before reaching Ahmedabad. The prompt action by the Gujarat ATS prevented the suspects from advancing to their intended target.

Further scrutiny has unveiled that the terrorists were awaiting directives from their handlers based in Pakistan. It is believed that weapons were to be delivered to them separately. The ATS has also uncovered encrypted communications on the suspects' mobile devices, which are being analyzed to gather more intelligence and understand the full scope of the planned operation.