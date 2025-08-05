Gujarat ATS recovers illegal semi-automatic pistol from Al Qaeda-linked accused

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 In a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into an alleged Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) module, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has recovered an illegal semi-automatic pistol and live ammunition from the possession of Zeeshan Ali, one of the key accused arrested earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Gujarat ATS officials, the weapon was seized during a follow-up operation at Zeeshan Ali's residence in Noida on the basis of disclosures made during questioning.

The operation was led by Police Inspector Nikhil Brahmbhatt and Police Sub-Inspector A.R. Chaudhary under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Virajeetsinh Parmar.

The development comes after the ATS arrested four individuals -- Fardin Sheikh, Saifulla Qureshi, Mohammad Faiq and Zeeshan Ali -- on July 22 for allegedly promoting the radical AQIS ideology on social media platforms.

The group is accused of inciting violence in the name of "Ghazwa-e-Hind," calling for an armed uprising against India's elected government, and encouraging violent acts targeting non-Muslims.

Legal action has been initiated under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Further intensifying the investigation, the ATS also arrested Shama Parveen, identified as a key figure in the module from Bengaluru on July 27.

Officials confirmed that during digital surveillance and preliminary verification, Zeeshan Ali was suspected to be in possession of illegal arms.

He later voluntarily disclosed the information during a rigorous questioning, leading to the recovery of the semi-automatic pistol and three live rounds.

The Gujarat ATS continues to probe the wider network, assessing potential threats and links to other radical outfits.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Gujarat plays a crucial role in safeguarding the state against threats of terrorism, radicalisation, and activities that endanger national security.

Established as a specialised unit under the Gujarat Police, the ATS is tasked with preventing, investigating, and neutralising terrorist activities and organisations that seek to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

Over the years, the Gujarat ATS has been instrumental in cracking down on sleeper cells, intercepting terror funding routes, monitoring digital radicalisation, and dismantling modules linked to international terror groups such as ISIS, AQIS, and others.

The unit also works in close coordination with Central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and state police forces across India to conduct high-risk operations, arrests, and intelligence-led surveillance.

With expertise in cyber forensics, intelligence gathering, and covert operations, the Gujarat ATS has made several high-profile arrests of terror suspects, busted arms smuggling networks, and prevented potential attacks.

The squad is also actively involved in community outreach, monitoring of social media for extremist content, and de-radicalisation efforts to ensure long-term preventive action.

Its role has become increasingly significant in the context of rising global terror networks and evolving digital threats, making it a critical pillar in Gujarat's and India's internal security framework.

