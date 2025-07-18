Gujarat: Auto Driver Attacks Woman Home Guard With Acid For Scolding, Arrested

A shocking incident of crime has taken place in Ahmedabad where an autorickshaw driver allegedly threw acid on Woman home guard. Police reported that he took this step because she corrected his improper parking in Gandhinagar district, Gujarat. Fortunately she escaped with some minor burn injuries. According to information received rickshaw driver did this in revenge for shouting at him for correcting him for improper parking.

Accused identified as Ashok Ravat got angry after home guard scolded him for improper parking and to take revenge he brought bottle from his home and allegedly threw bottle of acid on her Said Gandhinagar superintendent of police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty.

Also Read: Gandhinagar Accident: BMW Hits Scooter , Rider Dies on Spot; Driver Seriously Injured (Watch Video)

Home gaurd was on her traffic duty at Chhatral overbridge when Ravat arrived there in his autorickshaw and parked it improperly, reported by PTI. SP said, "Ravat started arguing with the home guard, and after she reprimanded him, he went home and returned with a bottle of acid used for cleaning toilets." Following the attack home guard was admitted to a hospital for treatment, while the accused was arrested on the spot.