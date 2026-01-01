Gujarat begins 2026 with development push as CM Patel launches Rs 497-crore projects

Viramgam, Jan 1 Marking a development-driven start to the New Year, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on January 1 laid the foundation stones for Rs 497 crore worth of infrastructure projects across the Viramgam Assembly constituency, covering Viramgam, Mandal and Detroj talukas.

The projects span road infrastructure, railway connectivity and overbridges, aimed at accelerating growth and improving regional connectivity.

Addressing a large public gathering, the Chief Minister said the Mandal-Becharaji-Viramgam belt, once characterised by limited resources, rain-dependent agriculture and migration of youth in search of employment, has today transformed into a Special Investment Region (SIR) and an emerging auto hub under the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister’s commitment to the welfare of the last person and the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas has set new benchmarks of development across the country,” Patel said.

He added that enhanced road infrastructure and improved connectivity would give fresh direction and greater momentum to regional development.

Highlighting Gujarat’s long-term growth trajectory, the Chief Minister noted that sustained infrastructure expansion under the “double-engine government” has positioned the State as the growth engine of India.

In the last three years alone, road, bridge and connectivity works worth Rs 488 crore have been completed to link the Mandal-Becharaji SIR. New highways, four-lane roads and railway overbridges are expected to significantly ease movement and boost industrial activity.

Patel pointed out that the construction of the railway overbridge at Kokta Phatak will permanently resolve a long-standing traffic bottleneck, saving time and fuel for nearly one lakh commuters.

Referring to national infrastructure progress, he said India’s highway construction pace has risen from 12 km per day before 2014 to 34 km per day today.

The Gujarat government, he added, has also allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the Namo Shakti Expressway and 12 high-speed corridors spanning 1,155 km.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to prioritise cleanliness alongside rapid industrial growth, emphasising that hygiene should become a collective habit.

Viramgam MLA Hardik Patel said the newly launched projects would benefit not only residents but also pilgrims visiting Becharaji and Shankheshwar.

He noted that over the past three years, development works worth more than Rs 2,500 crore have been undertaken in the Viramgam constituency and thanked the Chief Minister for his continued focus on inclusive development.

During the programme, under the Suposhit Gujarat Abhiyan, the Chief Minister distributed millet baskets to anganwadi workers, reinforcing the State’s commitment to nutrition.

The event included welcome remarks by senior officials from the Roads and Buildings Department. The projects launched include the Rs 285-crore Viramgam Municipality-Mandal-Dasada Road, the Rs 91-crore Raiyapur Overbridge in Viramgam, resurfacing of the Vitthalapur-Detroj-Kadi Road (Rs 55 crore), Thori Mubarak-Liya-Vansva Road (Rs 39 crore), Karkathal-Hansalpur Road (Rs 12 crore), new circuit houses at Detroj and Viramgam, a new sub-registrar office at Detroj, and the Sachana

Senior officials, elected representatives, local leaders and a large number of citizens were present at the event, reflecting strong public participation in the region’s development journey.

