Gujarat: Bhadarvi Poonam fair begins at Ambaji from today; 30 lakh devotees expected

Ahmedabad, Sep 1 The annual Bhadarvi Poonam fair at the famous Ambaji Shaktipeeth in Gujarat begins today and will continue till September 7, with authorities expecting more than 30 lakh devotees to pay their respects at the shrine of Goddess Amba.

Pilgrim groups have already begun arriving, and preparations have been finalised to ensure smooth darshan and crowd management.

This year, due to a lunar eclipse coinciding with Bhadarvi Poonam on September 7, temple darshan will remain closed after 5 p.m. on that day. Officials have set up extensive facilities -- from railings along the bus stand to the temple route, to drinking water stations for those waiting in queues.

Exit routes have been designated through Ambaji Shaktidwar, Gate 7 near the havan shala, and Gate 8 near the Bheravji temple. Special arrangements are also in place for senior citizens, differently-abled devotees, children, and pregnant women, including wheelchair and e-rickshaw services.

Four waterproof domes have been erected this year with 1,200-bed accommodation, sanitation blocks, CCTV surveillance, mobile charging stations, drinking water, firefighting equipment, and storage facilities.

For the first time, a grand drone light show featuring 400 drones has been planned. The show, scheduled for September 3 and 4 at 8.30 p.m., will display formations of the Ambaji temple, “Jai Mataji” text, the trishul, and other symbols of divine power in the night sky.

A total of 35 parking zones spread over 1.83 lakh square metres have been set up, with capacity for more than 22,500 vehicles.

Pilgrims can pre-book parking online via the Show My Parking app, with free shuttle buses ferrying them to the temple.

Prasad distribution will be managed through 28 centres, with 750 workers preparing 1,000-1,200 “ghans” (units) of prasad during the fair. Over 30 lakh prasad packets are expected to be distributed. Free meals will also be available at four designated spots.

Security has been tightened with a three-tier police deployment of 5,000 personnel, supported by over 332 CCTV cameras monitoring the fair.

Darshan at the Ambaji temple will begin with the morning aarti from 6 a.m. to 6.30 a.m., followed by general darshan up to 11.30 a.m. The temple will then remain closed from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. before reopening for darshan between 12.30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. until midnight. After that, the temple will remain closed for the night.

The Ambaji Temple, located in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district near the Aravalli hills, is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and holds immense significance in Hindu tradition. Dedicated to Goddess Amba, it is believed to mark the site where the heart of Goddess Sati fell, making it a revered centre of Shakti worship.

The temple, which houses no idol but a sacred yantra representing the goddess, has been a major pilgrimage site for centuries, attracting lakhs of devotees, especially during the annual Bhadarvi Poonam fair. Beyond its religious importance, Ambaji also symbolises Gujarat’s deep cultural and spiritual heritage, serving as a unifying place of faith and devotion for people from across India.

