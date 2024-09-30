Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds

Gandhinagar, Sep 30 Government of Gujarat has released Bird Diversity Report: 2023-24, which reveals that the state is home to an estimated 18 to 20 lakh birds.

Forest and Environment Minister Mulu Bera announced the findings and spoke on Gujarat’s role as a "paradise" for bird conservation, with an impressive variety of local and migratory species.

The report's release coincides with India’s preparations for Wildlife Conservation Week, which will be celebrated from October 2 to 8. This week highlights Gujarat’s ongoing efforts in wildlife protection and conservation. Several state initiatives, including the ‘Karuna Campaign’ and mobile veterinary services, have been launched to ensure the care and well-being of birds and other wildlife.

Key findings of the report include the discovery that Devbhoomi Dwarka has the highest bird diversity, recording 456 species, while Kutch saw over 4.56 lakh birds from 161 species. Nal Sarovar emerged as a critical bird hotspot, with more than 3.62 lakh birds, further emphasising Gujarat’s significant role in bird conservation. Other important areas include Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, and Banaskantha, all contributing substantially to the state's bird population.

Minister Bera praised Gujarat’s diverse ecosystems, attracting bird enthusiasts from India and abroad. "From the stunning Rann of Kutch to the lush landscapes of Gir National Park, Gujarat’s habitats serve as sanctuaries for birds, including the thousands of Greater Flamingos that paint the white desert pink during migration," Bera said. These ecosystems provide year-round shelter and food for local and migratory birds, further solidifying Gujarat’s reputation as a bird conservation hub.

The report also highlighted the importance of Jamnagar, Kutch, and Ahmedabad as vital bird conservation regions. Wetlands such as Nal Sarovar and Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary play essential roles in supporting bird populations. Nal Sarovar hosts 3.62 lakh birds, making it one of Gujarat's most critical bird conservation sites.

The bird survey was conducted in collaboration with the eBird platform, documenting more than 300 bird species based on data from 398 eBird checklists. This extensive survey included contributions from NGOs, universities, and ornithologists, ensuring thorough data collection across Gujarat’s regions and wetlands.

The report provides detailed data on bird populations across Gujarat’s districts. For instance, Kutch recorded 161 bird species with a total population of 4,56,881 birds, while Jamnagar had 221 species and 4,11,552 birds. Ahmedabad contributed significantly, with 256 bird species and 3,65,134 birds.

