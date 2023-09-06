Gujarat BJP adopts 'no-repeat policy' for top office bearers in local bodies

Gandhinagar, Sep 6 The BJP, in a bid to encourage fresh faces and ensure equitable representation, has adopted a 'no-repeat policy' for selecting top office bearers in municipalities, municipal corporations and panchayat bodies across Gujarat for the forthcoming two-and-a-half years' term.

The announcement of this decision was made by State BJP Chief C.R. Paatil on Tuesday.

Under the no-repeat policy, the BJP will refrain from selecting the same individuals for the key positions of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Standing Committee Chairman and Presidents (in the case of district panchayats). This strategic move is aimed at fostering opportunities for newcomers within the party's ranks and diversifying leadership roles at the local level.

Paatil elaborated on the motivation behind this decision, stating that the policy intends to accommodate a broader range of individuals and provide a platform for fresh talent to contribute to the party's objectives.

With the BJP having secured a significant mandate, winning 90.5 per cent of the seats, the no-repeat policy seeks to maximise the inclusivity of party members in leadership roles.

Nearly 1,500 office bearers are set to be selected across various positions, including Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Standing Committee Chairman, municipality presidents, and district panchayat presidents, among others.

In his address, the Gujarat BJP Chief emphasised that the selection process would take into account factors such as seniority, skills, qualifications and other relevant attributes of each party worker.

Moreover, allegations against potential office bearers will be subjected to thorough verification to ensure transparency and accountability.

The initiation of the no-repeat policy coincided with the commencement of the Gujarat BJP Parliamentary Board meeting, which convened to discuss and finalise the selection of office bearers for local bodies.

