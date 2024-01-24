Gujarat: BJP inducts over 1,500 leaders into party fold

Gandhinagar, Jan 24 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Wednesday inducted over 1,500 leaders into the party fold, including some prominent names from the Congress.

The induction ceremony, marked by the donning of the BJP's saffron cap and scarf, was held at the state party headquarters, Shri Kamalam, here.

Gujarat unit BJP chief CR Paatil was also present at the event.

Welcoming the new members into the party fold, Patil said: "We will move forward together, and by strengthening Gujarat, we will strengthen the country."

Among the leaders who switched allegiance to the BJP were Indrajitsinh Thakor, former MLA from the Mahudha constituency; Vipul Patel, former president of Sabarkantha Congress; Sudhir Patel, former President of the Yuva Congress and Himmat Nagar Marketing Yard; Vinod Chaudhary, former President of the Kheralu Taluka Congress; and Jiteandra Singh Parmar of Congress, among several others.

During the function, CR Paatil highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence and leadership, expressing pride in PM Modi's Gujarati roots.

"For the first time in the country, we have a political leader whose words and guarantees hold value," Paatil said.

Paatil also reflected on the recent nationwide celebrations marking Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He described the widespread celebrations, including firecracker displays, rangoli art, prasad distribution, and bhandaras, as fulfilling the people's long-standing desire.

"PM Modi fulfilled this expectation of building Lord Ram's mandir at the Janmabhoomi," Patil added.

He said despite the cold weather in northern India, Ayodhya witnessed a footfall of 5 lakh people the previous day.

This turnout, according to Paatil, is a testament to the deep-seated devotion among the people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor