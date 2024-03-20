Gujarat BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar quits, later withdraws 'resignation' from party

Vadodara, March 20 Gujarat BJP MLA, Ketan Inamdar, submitted his resignation from the state Assembly on Tuesday, only to announce hours later that he was considering taking it back hours after meeting senior state party leaders in Gandhinagar.

Inamdar, a three-time MLA from Savli constituency in Vadodra district, initially resigned from the party, saying that he was doing so after listening to his "inner voice" and emphasising the importance of "self-respect".

This incident mirrors Inamdar's resignation in January 2020, which was never formalised, suggesting unresolved concerns within the party ranks.

The MLA emphasised the need for the party to value its grassroots workers.

Inamdar's emailed his resignation to Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary in early hours of Tuesday and expressed his dissatisfaction, hinting at a lack of recognition for long-serving and ordinary party workers by the state party leadership.

However, after a visit to Gandhinagar for a meeting with Gujarat BJP President C.R. Paatil and Vadodara's party In-charge Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, Inamdar reconsidered his decision of quitting the party.

The MLA stressed that his resignation was not a "political tactic" and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring BJP's success in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor