Gujarat Board to release HSC and SSC results in June, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2022 10:58 AM2022-05-28T10:58:50+5:302022-05-28T10:59:10+5:30
Gujarat Board is likely to release the GSEB result 2022 HSC and SSC in June 2022. The exact date of results has not been announced yet by the board. After the declaration of the result, students can check their results online via the official website www.gseb.org. While checking the results roll no is a must. Students are advised to keep their roll no remembered or noted.
Know how to check the results
- Visit the official website - gseb.org
- Click on the link that reads "GSEB SSC result 2022 or GSEB HSC result 2022’"
- Choose your Class accordingly.
- Then enter your details as asked such as roll number or registration number.
- Now, click on the 'Submit’ button.
- You will be directed to the new web page.
- Here you will your results for the 10th and 12th classes.
- Download and take the printout of the results for future use.