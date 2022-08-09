Gujarat: Bootlegger mows down five cows, six calves while escaping from police

Valsad (Gujarat), Aug 9 A bootlegger in Valsad mowed down five cows and six calves while trying to escape from the police.

While the accused managed to escape, his aide has been arrested by the police who have seized Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 2 lakh from the car.

Constable Shravanji Solanki in his complaint with the Dungri police stated, "A car with the registration number GJ-16-BN-7334 was signalled to stop by the patrolling team near Dharasan square. But instead of stopping the car, the driver increased the speed and fled from the spot, leading to a chase. A few kilometres down the road near the Malvan square, the car rammed into stray cows sitting on the road side, killing five cows and six calves."

The injured cows were rushed to an animal shelter for treatment, said the FIR.

The police later arrested a person named Bhavesh Patel, who said they were assigned to deliver liquor to a person near Kadodara in Surat.

A complaint has been lodged against Parth Patel, Divyesh Patel and Bhavesh Patel and two other persons under the Prohibition Act, Motor Vehicles Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

