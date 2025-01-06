Gujarat Borewell Accident: Girl Falls Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Shaft In Kachchh, Rescue Ops Underway (Watch Video)

A distressing incident unfolded in Kanderai village, Bhuj Tehsil, Kachchh district, Gujarat, where a young girl fell into a 500-feet deep borewell. The tragic mishap has triggered a massive rescue operation involving local authorities and specialized teams. The Bhuj Fire Department swiftly mobilized its resources upon receiving the alert. Senior officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and Mamlatdar, promptly reached the site to oversee and support the rescue efforts. Their presence underscores the gravity of the situation and the coordinated response aimed at saving the girl’s life.

Kachchh, Gujarat: In Kachchh, a girl fell into a 500-feet deep borewell in Kanderai village, Bhuj Tehsil. The rescue operation is in full swing as the Bhuj Fire Department team and police officials, including SP, SDM, and Mamlatdar, arrived on-site to assist. The rescue efforts… pic.twitter.com/Qtp3kmIjpM — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2025

Reports indicate that the borewell was uncovered at the time of the incident. Villagers and authorities are working tirelessly, employing advanced equipment and strategies to ensure the rescue mission’s success. Oxygen is being supplied to the borewell to ensure the girl’s survival while excavation and rescue operations continue. Accidents related to borewells have increased in the recent past. Two weeks ago, a five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Dausa district where the rescue operation lasted for more than 55 hours. However, the boy lost the battle for life by the time he was taken out.