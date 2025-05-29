Gujarat braces for week-long rainfall as IMD issues statewide forecast

Ahmedabad, May 29 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed seven-day weather forecast for Gujarat, Diu, Daman, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, warning of light to moderate rainfall in multiple regions, with isolated heavy showers expected in southern Gujarat and parts of Saurashtra.

The forecast highlights changing weather patterns as the monsoon inches closer to the state.

The IMD has flagged the next 24 hours as potentially intense, especially for the districts of Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, and Daman, as well as the Saurashtra districts of Amreli and Bhavnagar, where heavy rainfall is likely to occur. Authorities in these regions have been advised to stay alert for possible waterlogging and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Despite the expected rains, the IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures across the region will remain largely stable over the coming week, with no significant shifts in mercury levels anticipated. Starting from May 29, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at scattered locations across Gujarat’s districts.

The weather activity will extend to May 30, covering a broad swathe of districts including Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, and the union territories of Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Rain is also likely in Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Diu.

On June 1, this pattern will persist, with the addition of Junagadh joining the list of rain-affected areas. Rainfall will intensify slightly on June 2, as light to moderate showers are expected in Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Junagadh.

This trend will carry over into June 3, with similar districts expected to receive isolated rainfall, while the remaining areas of Gujarat are likely to remain dry. In a related update, the IMD noted that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into additional parts of Maharashtra, indicating that its onset over Gujarat could occur soon.

The gradual shift in weather patterns marks the early pre-monsoon activity that typically precedes the official monsoon arrival in the state.

The IMD's bulletin has prompted state authorities to prepare for varying weather conditions and ensure that civic infrastructure—especially in urban centers like Surat, Bharuch, and Valsad—is ready to handle potential disruptions due to rainfall. Farmers and rural communities are also being advised to take precautionary measures in light of the anticipated showers.

