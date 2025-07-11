Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 18, Two Still Missing as Rescue Operation Faces Quicksand, Chemical Hazards and Rain After 48 Hours in Gambhira

Search and rescue operations at the Gambhira Bridge collapse site are still ongoing for victims trapped under the debris of the partially collapsed bridge. According to Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya, the death toll has risen to 18 after rescuers recovered five more bodies, while two people are still missing. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday morning, July 9, causing several vehicles to plunge into the Mahi River in Padra taluka of Gujarat.

“Day before yesterday, we recovered 12 bodies, and yesterday, we recovered 6 dead bodies. Five live victims are undergoing treatment and are stable. The remaining bodies are trapped under a slab, and efforts are underway to recover them,” Dhameliya told the media on Friday.

The Vadodara district administration has deployed 10 teams from the fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the search operation. However, the recovery efforts are expected to take more time as several bodies remain trapped under collapsed slabs.

During the rescue operation, four bodies were found stuck in the riverbed beneath a truck that fell off the bridge, while the body of another victim was discovered about five kilometres away in the river near Dabka village, according to a report in The Times of India.

The deceased were identified as Yogesh Chauhan, a resident of Bharuch city; and Atul Rathod, Bhupendra Parmar, Dilip Padhiyar, and Yogesh Patel, all from Anand district of Gujarat.

Challenges Facing the Rescue Team

The rescue team is facing several challenges. According to the Vadodara collector, personnel involved in the operation have developed skin irritation due to soda ash present in the water.

“The remaining bodies are trapped under a slab, and efforts are underway to recover them. In the middle of the river, there is a 3-4 metre layer of quicksand. Soda ash is being released into the water, which is causing irritation and itching to the rescue team,” Dhameliya said.

Another significant challenge is a tanker-truck filled with sulphuric acid that fell during the incident and remains stuck in the riverbed. The rescue teams fear that forcibly pulling it out with machinery might rupture the tanker, releasing acid into the river, which could cause environmental pollution and further complicate the ongoing operations.

“A tanker of sulphuric acid is trapped inside, so we are making sure it does not get released. The death toll stands at 18, and 2 people are still missing. There are no other missing people or vehicles in the river,” said Dhameliya. Intermittent rainfall is also hampering search operations, district administration officials added.

The partial bridge collapse occurred around 7:30 am on Wednesday, sending several vehicles plunging into the river. The 43-year-old bridge, opened to the public in 1986, had reportedly been in a dilapidated state for the past several months, and multiple complaints had been lodged with the administration seeking its repair or closure to commuters.