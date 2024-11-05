Gujarat Bridge Collapse: One Worker Dead as Section of Under-Construction Bridge on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route Collapses in Anand (Watch Video)

One worker has died and at least two others are feared trapped after a section of an under-construction bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project collapsed on Tuesday in Anand, Gujarat.

One worker dead as part of under-construction bridge on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route collapses near Valsad: officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2024

An official from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing, with cranes and excavators being used to clear the wreckage.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Concrete blocks collapsed at a construction site of the bullet train project in Anand, today. Rescue operations are underway. Anand police, fire brigade officials have reached the spot.



National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited says, "Today evening at Mahi… pic.twitter.com/LapwfEOo5h — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2024

"A girder being set up at the bullet train project site had fallen today. In this incident, 2 people were rescued and sent to hospital. As per primary information, 1 or 2 people might be trapped; operation is underway to rescue them," Anand SP Gourav Jasani said.

#WATCH | Gujarat | On the incident at bullet train project site in Anand, DSP Anand, Gaurav Jasani says, " A girder being set up at the bullet train project site had fallen today. In this incident, 2 people were rescued and sent to hospital. As per primary information, 1 or 2… pic.twitter.com/DuRwBpxMw6 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2024

The bridge is part of the 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, which spans 352 km in Gujarat and 156 km in Maharashtra. The project includes a total of 12 stations, with stops planned in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. It is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, cutting the journey to around three hours compared to the current six to eight hours by road or conventional rail.