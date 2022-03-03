Gujarat Budget 2022: Budget 2022-23 will fulfill the dreams of the people of Gujarat, says Education Minister

Ahead of the budget 2022-23 of Gujarat the Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said it will be a budget that can fulfill the dreams of the people of Gujarat. Today on 3rd March the BJP government is going to present the budget 2022-23 at 1 pm. Gujrat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will present the Gujarat assembly budget for 2022. Governor Acharya Devvrat will address this year's budget.

This year's budget is expected to be approximately Rs. 2.35 lakh crore. According to the reports it is said that this year's Gujarat budget will more focus on the welfare of the women and farmers too as well as the industrialist. The government is coming up with various schemes to influence the 122 rural seats of the Legislative Assembly. Sources said the size of the Rs 3 lakh short-term crop loan scheme is increasing during the Assembly session.

According to sources, there are about 54 lakh farmers in the state. Out of these 29 lakh farmers get short term crop loan in monsoon, the remaining 25 lakh do not get loan in monsoon This means that 40 lakh hectares are not cultivated in winter as compared to monsoon.