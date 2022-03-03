Gujarat Budget 2022: FM to present state budget 2022-23 at 1pm, know what to expect

The government is going to present Gujarat Budget 2022-23 today on 3rd March at 1 pm. This year's budget is expected to be approximately Rs. 2.35 lakh crore. Gujrat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will present the Gujarat assembly budget for 2022. Governor Acharya Devvrat will address this year's budget.

Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will present the budget after an hour-long question and answer session at 12 noon today. The interesting part is this will be the first budget of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. According to the reports it is said that this year's Gujarat budget will more focus on the welfare of the women and farmers too as well as the industrialist.

As the assembly elections in state is also coming closer, the opposition party Congress will not miss any chance to raise different kind of questions in front of the ruling party BJP. However, the government is coming up with various schemes to influence the 122 rural seats of the Legislative Assembly. Sources said the size of the Rs 3 lakh short-term crop loan scheme is increasing during the Assembly session.

According to sources, there are about 54 lakh farmers in the state. Out of these 29 lakh farmers get short term crop loan in monsoon, the remaining 25 lakh do not get loan in monsoon This means that 40 lakh hectares are not cultivated in winter as compared to monsoon.