Gujarat Budget 2022: Government gives provision of Rs. 5339 crores for Water Resources Division

The Gujarat government has allocated provision of Rs. 5339 crore for Water Resources Division, currently, the Sardar Sarovar project has provided irrigation facilities in an area of ​​69 lakh hectares. In Saurashtra, 24 package works of 1371 km length of Sauni project have been completed. Reservoirs supplying drinking water to cities like Rajkot, Surendranagar, Botad, Morbi, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar will be filled with Narmada water. Provision of Rs. 272 ​​crore for providing irrigation facilities to 1.14 lakh hectares of land in six talukas of Kutch.

According to the reports the government gave 1240 crore for tenant barrage and Rs. 6090 crore for Narmada project.

The government also gives provision of Rs. 7737 crore for Department of Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Co-operation provision of Rs. 2310 crore for various schemes of crop farming system, provision of Rs. 260 crore for assistance in the purchase of tractors and various machinery, Rs. 231 crore allocated for various projects in agriculture and allied sectors.