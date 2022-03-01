Gujarat Budget 2022: Know the date, expected announcements and oppositions for the state budget 2022

The budget session for Gujarat state will be present on 3rd March 2022, and it will be held from March 2 to 31 March. Gujrat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will present the Gujarat assembly budget for 2022. Gujarat is led by BJP leader Bhupendra Patel and it will be his first budget in the state. The session will start with the address of Governor Acharya Devvrat, while Sukhram Rathwa will lead the opposition in the assembly.

According to the reports Congress is expected to be the strongest aggressive opposition this year. This year's budget 2022 for Gujarat will more focus on social welfare schemes due to the pandemic effects. While the dominant topics will be Covid-19 deaths, paper leaks in government recruitment examinations, and atrocities on women and farmers.