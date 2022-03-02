Gujarat Budget 2022: Know the seven bills that to be pass on budget 2022-23

The budget session for Gujarat state will be present on 3rd March 2022, and it will be held from March 2 to 31 March. Gujrat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will present the Gujarat assembly budget for 2022. Gujarat is led by BJP leader Bhupendra Patel and it will be his first budget in the state. The session will start with the address of Governor Acharya Devvrat, while Sukhram Rathwa will lead the opposition in the assembly.

In view of the new budget, the government is going to introduce 7 new bills in the sessions. The bills that are likely to come in the assembly are Land Grabbing Amendment Bill, Turbulent Areas Act Amendment Bill, New Agricultural University Bill introduced, A bill that imposes restrictions on games such as online gambling, Power of CCTV access to public places like Mall Cinema, A bill will be introduced to control stray cattle.

It is expected to present a budget of about Rs 2.35 lakh crore for the year 2022–23.