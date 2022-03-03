Gujarat Budget 2022: Special announcements for Women and child development in budget 2022-23

Making major announcements on women and child development, the government will provide 1 kg of Tuvar, 2 kg of Chickpeas, and 1 liter of Edible Oil to the family of pregnant women every month for 1000 days under the Malnourished Mother-Healthy Child Scheme. 1153 crore allotted for Anganwadi. Sukhadi will be distributed to children of 3-6 years from house to house, take-home rations will be provided to pregnant mothers.

Not only this, every household will be provided pure drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission. Provision of Rs. 709 crore for providing water facilities in tribal areas. Provision of Rs. Provision of Rs 400 crore for setting up of 27 crore liter capacity desalination plants in Saurashtra and Kutch.