Gujarat Building Collapse: Three Rescued After 3-Storey Building Collapses in Bhavnagar (Watch Video)

Three out of five people were rescued from the rubble of a collapsed three-storey building and transported to the hospital after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in the Anandnagar area of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat on Monday evening, October 13.

Bhavnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police, RR Singhal, said rescue operations are underway, and the injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Visuals From Collapse Site

VIDEO | Gujarat: Three-storey building collapses in Bhavnagar; 3 out of 5 rescued from rubble.



Speaking to news agency ANI on Monday, RR Singhal said, "A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Bhavnagar. The fire brigade team is present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway. The injured have been admitted to the hospital..."