Gujarat cabinet okays extended power supply relief to farmers

Gandhinagar, Nov 19 The Gujarat cabinet on Wednesday approved extended electricity supply hours for farmers in key districts to support Rabi season cultivation.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that beginning Thursday, farmers in 13 talukas across Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Patan, Surendranagar, Vav–Tharad, and Morbi districts will receive 10 hours of power instead of the current eight hours.

Additionally, farmers in Garbada and Dahod talukas of Dahod district will now receive 12 hours of electricity supply daily. The state government estimates that the decision will benefit more than 58,000 farmers.

State Home Minister Sanghavi said the move reflects the Cabinet's commitment to ensuring uninterrupted agricultural activity during the crucial Rabi sowing period.

The announcements came after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

In a parallel update, the Chief Minister also reviewed the status of roads across all districts during the same Cabinet session.

Last week, Patel directed all guardian ministers to conduct district-level review meetings with officials and prepare detailed reports on road conditions based on field inspections.

Deputy Chief Minister and government spokesperson Harsh Sanghavi said that all guardian ministers have completed their on-ground assessments and review meetings in their respective districts.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of this exercise during Wednesday's meeting and instructed that the final consolidated reports be submitted by November 30.

Officials have been asked to submit district-wise, ground-verified reports by the end of this week, ensuring the government can prioritise road repair and infrastructure improvements ahead of upcoming seasonal and administrative requirements.

Gujarat has roughly 49 lakh farmers, most of whom cultivate a diverse mix of food grains, cash crops and horticultural produce suited to the state's semi-arid climate.

Major crops include cotton, groundnut, castor, wheat, bajra, maize and rice, while the state is also a leading producer of fruits and spices such as mango, banana, onion, tomato and cumin.

Together, these farming patterns shape Gujarat's strong agri-economy and support both domestic markets and export-linked industries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor